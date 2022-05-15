Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

MTD opened at $1,255.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,450.30.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

