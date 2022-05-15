Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of MILE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69. Metromile has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Metromile ( NASDAQ:MILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Metromile had a negative return on equity of 53.90% and a negative net margin of 130.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 366,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Metromile by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 93,252 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metromile by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,045,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metromile by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Metromile by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,382,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,865,319 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

