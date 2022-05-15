Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $72,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,939,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,325,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,857,932. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

