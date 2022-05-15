Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

