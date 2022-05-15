Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Mesa Air Group worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 654,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.