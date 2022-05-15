Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

