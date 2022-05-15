Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

