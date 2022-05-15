Meridian Management Co. Sells 60,287 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,287 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.80. 13,773,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,828,050. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.