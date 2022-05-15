Meridian Management Co. Sells 450 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $9.60 on Friday, hitting $403.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.78 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

