Meridian Management Co. Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,939,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,325,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

