Meridian Management Co. Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Shares of PWR traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.57. 1,662,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,246. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.