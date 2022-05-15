Meridian Management Co. Purchases 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $211.29. 2,077,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,526. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

