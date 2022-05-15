Meridian Management Co. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

TMO stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.02. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

