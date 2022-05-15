Meridian Management Co. Acquires 242 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

