Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0327 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $976,846.97 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00204201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00299306 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

