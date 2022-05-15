Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

NYSE:MCG opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. Research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

