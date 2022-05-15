MeiraGTx’s (MGTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.71. 174,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.83. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 224.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

