Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Meiji stock remained flat at $$12.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 466. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

