Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 61.6% in April

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,700 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 1,178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,037.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

