Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

