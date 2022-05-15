MDA (OTC:MDALF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get MDA alerts:

Shares of OTC:MDALF opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.76. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.20.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.