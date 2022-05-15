Maxcoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 50.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $164,911.17 and $10.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.54 or 0.99882691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00106935 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00230899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00111110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

