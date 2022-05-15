Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $29.17. 904,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 377.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

