Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT – Get Rating) insider Paul Poli purchased 250,000 shares of Matsa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,722.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

About Matsa Resources

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds interests in the Lake Carey Gold project, Red October, Fortitude Gold Mine Stage 2, Fortitude North, and Devon projects; and the Paraburdoo, Symons Hill, and Lake Rebecca projects.

