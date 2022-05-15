Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MTNB opened at $0.67 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth $241,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.