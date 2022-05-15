Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $163,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.90. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

