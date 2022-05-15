Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of American International Group worth $103,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NYSE AIG opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

