Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,421 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $98,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,529.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 182,918 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 529,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $313,000.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

