Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 30,301 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.92% of Plexus worth $78,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,801 shares of company stock valued at $721,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.17 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

