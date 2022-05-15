Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $91.81 Million Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,412,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.11% of Nuvei as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.57. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.