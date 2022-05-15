Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $73.28 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $73,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,867,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

AEIS opened at $79.52 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

