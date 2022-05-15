Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $68.32 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $68,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,748 shares of company stock worth $1,128,361. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

