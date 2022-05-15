Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.78 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.21% of TriMas worth $66,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

