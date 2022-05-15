Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 65,647 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.02% of Eventbrite worth $83,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $11.72 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.