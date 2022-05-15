Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 8,323 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $101,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

ASND stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

