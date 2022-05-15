Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 359,755 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.55% of ACV Auctions worth $74,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

ACVA opened at $8.94 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

