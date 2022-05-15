Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Reaches $53.38 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 48% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $53.38 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00006087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.83 or 0.99966997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00105025 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

