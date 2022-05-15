Masco Co. (MAS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 13th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,141.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 383,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 316.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 142,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.