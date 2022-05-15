Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.22. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

