Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $2,634,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 148.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.