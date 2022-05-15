Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Citigroup

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Get Markforged alerts:

MKFG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.