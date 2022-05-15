Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

