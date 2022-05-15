Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Marathon Digital reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,326,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,918. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $20,731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

