Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,123,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.33.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 22.1299986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

