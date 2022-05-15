Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,631,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285,632 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 3.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $747,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

