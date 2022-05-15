Mainframe Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded flat against the US dollar. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

