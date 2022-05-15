Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Progress Software by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Progress Software by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $47.06. 211,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

