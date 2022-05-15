Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

