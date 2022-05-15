Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

