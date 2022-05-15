Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 10,322,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,031. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.